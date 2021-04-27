Holland Elementary School awarded $2,000 grant

Holland Elementary School has been awarded a $2,000 grant for their robot program.

The grant is geared towards Holland’s STEM/PBL Program initiative of Dash Bots.

Holland’s STEM committee, consisting of Kelly Murphy, Darla Werne, Heather Schmitz, and Lindsey Sickbert, completed the grant application to strengthen their STEM implementation for the Fall of 2021.

The grant will provide Dash Bots and curriculum to help enhance STEM education within Holland Elementary, allowing students to grow their coding and soft skills; encompassing collaboration, communication, creativity, and critical thinking.

STEM learning will be incorporated into everyday classrooms and experiences broadening perseverance and leadership skills; empowering students to apply 21st-century skills by taking an active role in choosing, achieving, and demonstrating competency in their learning goal, informed by the learning sciences.

The grant was awarded by 2020-2021 IN-MaC, a Manufacturing Micro-Grant that provides funding to education, industry, and community-based organizations that implement creative ways to enhance youth and adult experiences in the industry.