Huntingburg Man Arrested After Brief Chase in Pike County

A Huntingburg man was arrested after a brief chase in Pike County.

On Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police troopers were patrolling the area of Campbelltown when a vehicle drove left of center and almost struck a patrol car.

The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Bruce Phillips, drove into a driveway before turning around and continuing down the road.

Phillips drove into a cemetery, but lost control and slid down an embankment. He then jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area nearby.

Officers established a perimeter and entered the wooded area where Phillips was found and arrested.

Phillips showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, but refused a chemical test.

He was taken to the Pike County Jail and charged with a Level 6 Felony Count of Resisting Law Enforceme4nt with a Vehicle, a Class A Misdemeanor Count of Resisting Law Enforcement, a Level 6 Felony Count of Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, and outstanding warrants out of Dubois and Pike County.