Indiana Attorney General launches investigations into five Big Tech companies

Five of the biggest tech companies in America are now the focus of a state investigation.

Indiana Attorney General, Todd Rokita, says he’s investigating Facebook, Twitter, Google, Amazon, and Apple, to see if they have potentially harmed Indiana consumers through business practices that are abusive, deceptive, and/or unfair.

Rokita is specifically looking at probing methods the companies may have used to have limited access to a certain point- often deleting or obscuring posted material reflecting a politically conservative point of view.

Attorney General Rokita is also investigating alleged actions taken by attorney Vanita Gupta to encourage the companies to censor conservative viewpoints.

Rokita says it’s ‘potentially harmful and unfair’ for big tech companies to manipulate content in ways that are not publicly discussed or in a way that consumers do not understand.