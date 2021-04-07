Indiana Democrats Upset With End of Mask Mandate

Indiana Democrats are not happy with the governor ending Indiana’s mask mandate.

On Tuesday, State Senators held a press conference to discuss the end of Governor Eric Holcomb’s mask mandate.

State Senator Jean Breaux of Indianapolis and State Senator Shelli Yoder of Bloomington called for the Governor to reinstate the mask mandate.

Both Breaux and Yoder serve on the Senate Health Committees.

Breaux says that while she understands Hoosiers are seeking normalcy, she believes that lifting the mask mandate is too soon and premature.

Yoder says that Indiana has made great strides over the last few months in getting out of the pandemic, but the repeal of the mask mandate could reverse everything in her opinion.