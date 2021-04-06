Indiana Mask Mandate Ends

Today marks the end of the Indiana mask mandate.

Indiana’s mask mandate becomes a mask advisory today.

Governor Eric Holcomb says the decision was based on three things: the decline in hospitalizations, lower death rates, and the growing number of people getting vaccinated.

Face coverings will still be mandatory in all state buildings, facilities, and in all COVID-19 testing sites until further notice.

K-12 schools will continue with the current mask requirements for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.

Local governments, private businesses, and other entities could enforce more stringent guidelines.