Indiana State Trooper Arrested for Sexual Battery

An Indiana State Trooper has been arrested on sexual battery charges.
Thursday morning, Indiana State Police took four-year veteran Ryan Griffith into custody after an investigation revealed that he had touched a female victim in an unwanted manner at a private residence in Crawford County. Griffith was off duty at the time.
Griffith is also alleged to have provided false information to investigators during the investigation.
Now Griffith faces a Level 6 Felony Charge of Sexual Battery and a Class B Misdemeanor charge of False Informing.
Griffith was taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the Crawford County Jail.
