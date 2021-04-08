INDOT announces road projects for Warrick, Perry, and Crawford Counties

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced several more road projects for Southern Indiana.

The first one is a bridge rehabilitation project on the I-64 bridge in Warrick County.

Contractors will close one lane of the I-64 bridges spanning over Coles Creek, about five miles east of Selvin on Thursday, April 8th.

One lane will be closed both east and westbound.

The project includes patching and resurfacing.

Lanes will be restricted to 15 feet wide during the project, and restrictions will be in place around the clock.

Work is expected to last until early to mid-July, depending on weather conditions.

The other two bridge painting projects are scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 13th.

Contractors will close one lane of the I-64 bridges spanning over Cloverdale Road, about two miles east of State Road 145 in Perry County.

INDOT is also closing one lane of the I-64 bridges spanning over Riddle Road, about two miles east of State Road 237 in Crawford County.

Crews will work on repainting the bridge, which helps inspectors identify potential structural issues and protects the bridge from rust and corrosion.

One lane will be closed both east and westbound, with one 16-foot lane being open at all times in both projects.

Work for both projects is expected to last until mid-May, depending on weather conditions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.