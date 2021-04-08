INDOT Southwest To Host Virtual Job Fair

The Indiana Department of Transportation Southwest is looking for new team members.

INDOT is hosting another virtual job fair on Wednesday, April 14th, from 12 noon to 1 pm EST and 4 to 5 pm EST on Microsoft Teams.

You must have the Microsoft Teams app on your device to join.

Representatives will highlight their current job opportunities and explain how your skillset could set up for success in the agency.

Available positions include Highway Maintenance Technicians, Equipment Mechanics, Summer Seasonal Workers, and more.