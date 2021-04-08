INDOT to Host Public Open House For Proposed Projects In Petersburg

Petersburg residents have the chance to give their input on upcoming road projects.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting an open house on Wednesday, April 14th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Kieffer Hall on 910 East Main Street in Petersburg.

INDOT will allow the public to view plans for:

-a proposed State Road 61 reconstruction project in downtown Petersburg

-a Hot Mix Asphalt Project on State Road 56

-and a drainage correction project on State Road 56

The open house will follow Indiana State Department of Health guidelines for health and safety protocols.

Project team members will wear face masks and attendees are encouraged to do so.