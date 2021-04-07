INDOT to Restrict Lanes for Bridge Paint Project

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions on State Road 257 between Otwell and Washington.

Contractors will restrict one lane of the State Road 257 bridge spanning the East Fork of the White River on April 14th.

This will allow crews to safely paint the steel components below the bridge deck.

Bridge painting helps inspectors identify potential structural issues with bridges and protects against rust and corrosion.

Work is expected to last until mid-May, depending on weather conditions.

One 12 foot lane will be open at all times and traffic will be controlled by flagging operations.

Restrictions will be in place 12 hours per day.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.