Jasper Man Arrested After Driving with Fictitious Plates

A Jasper man was arrested on traffic violator charges.

Sunday afternoon, police stopped a car for having plates that were registered to a different vehicle.

The driver was discovered to be 50-year-old Bennie Rust, who was found to have a driver’s license status of “Habitual Traffic Violator – Life”.

Because of this, Rust was arrested and taken to the Dubois County Security Center where he was charged with a Level 5 Felony Count of Operating a Motor Vehicle after a Lifetime Suspension, as well as other traffic infractions.