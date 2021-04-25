Jasper man arrested for drug charges

On Friday evening the Jasper Police was dispatched to 1449 Dewey Street because of a reported verbal domestic dispute between two subjects.

Once officers were on the scene they were able to identify one of the subjects as 33-year-old Cole Eckert.

Upon investigation, officers found Eckert had several syringes and marijuana on him.

Eckert was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of Possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.