Jasper Man Convicted of Child Molestation in Jury Trial

A Jasper man, Franklin K. Gramelspacher, age 46, was convicted of six counts of Child Molesting, as a level 1 felony, three counts of Child Molesting as a level 4 felony, and two counts of Dissemination of Matter Harmful to a Minor, a level 6 felony, following a two-day jury trial in the Dubois Circuit Court.

Gramelspacher was tried on fourteen counts of criminal conduct following an investigation initiated by the Jasper Police Department in September of 2019. Gramelspacher’s victim, a child less than twelve years of age, reported to the Jasper Police Department being sexually abused by Gramelspacher over a period of two years. The victim described Gramelspacher engaging in sexual intercourse, other sexual conduct, sexual fondling and touching, and exposing the victim to pornography.

Regarding the successful trial, Dubois County Prosecutor, Anthony Quinn, stated, “I commend the victim in this case for having the courage to come forward. I am pleased we were able to deliver justice in this case and put a stop to this reprehensible conduct. I further want to thank Deputy Prosecutor Stephanie Smith for the hard work and outstanding job she did in preparing and trying this case.”

Gramelspacher now faces a heavy sentence. According to Indiana statute, a level 1 felony carries a sentencing range of twenty to forty years in prison. A level 4 felony has a sentencing range of two to twelve years, and a level 6 felony has a sentencing range of six months to two- and one-half years.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled in the matter for April 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Dubois Circuit Court. Gramelspacher will be held in the Dubois County Jail pending sentencing.