Jasper School Board holds monthly meeting

Greater Jasper Consolidated School board members met for their monthly meeting this week.

And instead of diving right into departmental reports, the meeting started with public comments.

Dr. Richard Moss expressed his concerns about the mask mandate before the board. Moss feels like students between the ages of 8 and 18 are at the least risk of getting COVID-19, and says they are the most damaged from wearing face masks. Moss told the board he thinks that cloth face masks don’t work and students should not be required to wear them.

Board members listened to Moss’s concerns and say they will continue abiding by the Governor’s orders and require facemasks for the rest of the school year.

The board then switched gears and heard an update on the preschool program. Jasper Elementary preschool teacher/coordinator, Angie Sander, says 57 kids were enrolled this year, which is slightly down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 60 kids are currently enrolled for next year.

Next on the agenda was a curriculum update from Curriculum and Assessment Director, Tina Fawks.

Fawks asked and was given the stamp of approval for social studies materials for the upcoming school year.

Transportation and Student Services Director, Glenn Buechlein, then provided a transportation update.

Bueclein says the drill at Jasper High School last week was a success. It gave school administrators and first responders the opportunity to train for a school bus rollover accident.

Next on the agenda was a building and maintenance update.

The demolition of the 10th Street Elementary School building is now complete. Stenftenagel Group Clerk of the Works Owner, Scott Stenftenagel, says there are now preparing to start construction for the new parking lot. Construction is expected to start on April 5th and finish by September 3rd.

Demolition of the older portion of the 5th Street Elementary School building is now complete. Stenftenagel says they are developing and finalizing the new parking lot layout. The new parking lot construction documents were presented to the board on Monday. Board members approved to proceed with advertising to receive bids.

The next Greater Jasper Consolidated School Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 24th at 7 pm in the Jasper High School Community Room.