Jasper to Start Spring Hydrant Flushing

Jasper is beginning Spring Hydrant Flushing.

Flushing hours will be from 8:00am to 3:00pm Monday through Friday.

Spring hydrant flushing will last the next several weeks until all City hydrants have been flushed. If anyone has any questions, they should call the Jasper Municipal Water Department at 812-482-5252.

Company officials say the water will be safe to drink, but customers should use their own discretion if doing laundry during this time as clothes could become discolored.

Should anyone experience cloudy or colored water, they should run the cold water rap until it clears.