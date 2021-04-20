Jasper Water Department conducting spring hydrant flushing

Jasper residents are being reminded to use extra caution when doing laundry.

The Jasper Water Department is continuing its spring hydrant flushing and maintenance program this week.

Flushing hours are from 8 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday.

This will last for the next several weeks until all City hydrants have been flushed.

Water will be safe to drink during this time. Customers are also asked to be cautious when doing laundry during this process because clothes could become discolored.

If you experience any cloudy or discolored water, run the cold water tap until it clears.

For more information, call the Jasper Municipal Water Department at (812)-482-5252.