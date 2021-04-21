88-year-old Jessie Frances Hartley, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:05 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, in Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Jessie was born in South Tunnel, Tennessee, on May 31, 1932, to William and Zelma (Randolph) Clemmons. She married Robert F. Hartley on April 18, 1946, and he preceded her in death on April 18, 2006.

She worked at Baird Mobile Homes with her husband for several years and then retired from Kimball HRJ.

Surviving are one daughter, Belinda Hartley, MD, Billings, MT, two sons, Charles Hartley, Louisville, KY, Michael (Sherri) Hartley, Ireland, IN, two granddaughters, Jeannie (Nick) Hopf, Alpharetta, GA, Jordan Hartley, Johnson City, TN, two great grandchildren, Abram Hopf and Nyla Hopf, Alpharetta, GA, two sisters, Mary Monday, California, and Polly Humphrey, Salem, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one brother, John Clemmons.

A gravesite service for Jessie F. Hartley will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Beech Grove Cemetery in Salem, Indiana.