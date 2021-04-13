Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Put on Hold; Vaccination Clinic Cancelled

FDA and the CDC are calling for a pause on the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine.

This is because of six recipients developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within two weeks of vaccination.

All six recipients were women aged between 18 and 48. One woman has died and another is in critical condition.

According to the CDC, nearly seven million people have gotten the J & J vaccination.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines collect over 23 million doses a week. There have been no significant safety concerns about either of these vaccines.

On top of this, the Saturday, April 17th Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Jasper Middle School has been CANCELED. On April 12th, the Dubois County Health Department was informed by the Indiana State Department to Health that Johnson and Johnson vaccine shipments will not be arriving until further notice.

A cancellation text or email should be sent to all individuals who had an appointment for this clinic. All appointments will automatically be canceled so please do not call the Dubois County Health Department for this service.

For an alternate vaccine option please visit www.ourshot.in.gov to schedule a new appointment.