78-year-old Kathryn L. Huebner, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:59 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Kathy was born in Velpen, Indiana, on January 22, 1943, to Chester and Alice (Johnson) Garris. She married Robert Huebner on June 30, 1962 in Velpen’s General Baptist Church.

She was an excellent homemaker and made many quilts with leftover material from older dresses.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville.

Kathy enjoyed writing poems, bird watching, gardening and spending time with her grandkids.

Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Robert Huebner, Jasper, IN, one daughter, Angela (Chris) Hasenour, Huntingburg, IN, two sons; Allan (Linda) Huebner, Jasper, IN and Aaron (Erin) Huebner, Jasper, IN six grandchildren; Zachary (Laura) Hasenour, Bryce, Elizabeth, Emma, Noah and Jack Huebner and one great-granddaughter Olivia Hasenour.

Preceding her in death are one sister; Wilma Wheeler, three brothers; Charles, Bill and Don Garris and two brothers who died in infancy.

A funeral service for Kathryn L. Huebner will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery in Haysville.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Monday. Masks and social distancing are recommended.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or to a favorite charity.