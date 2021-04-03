Keep safety in mind during spring turkey season

Warmer weather will soon make Indiana’s woods and field more inviting.

But before heading out to find tasty morel mushrooms, it’s important to check out the property rules first.

The spring turkey hunting season begins in late April. The youth season takes place between April 17th– 18th and the regular season runs from April 21st to May 9th.

DNR properties may have certain restrictions on when visitors can participate in activities in certain fields and areas.

Turkey and mushroom hunters are allowed in the field at certain times.

To see what restrictions may be in place, visit in.gov/dnr.