Kentucky Woman Arrested in Jasper After Traffic Stop

A Kentucky woman was arrested in Jasper after a traffic stop.

Early Wednesday morning, Jasper Police stopped 50-year-old Linda Ralph of Owensboro after she disregarded a traffic control device.

Police searched Ralph’s vehicle and found methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Ralph was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with a Level 6 Felony Count of Possession of Methamphetamine and a Class C misdemeanor count of paraphernalia.