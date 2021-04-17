89-year-old Melvin C. Neukam, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:50 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Northwood Good Samaritan Retirement Community in Jasper.

Melvin was born in Pike County, Indiana on September 29, 1931 to George and Alfrieda (Kiefner) Neukam. He married Elsie Mae Hedrick on November 25, 1960. She preceded him in death on September 21, 2004.

Melvin was an Army Veteran.

He was a lifelong farmer.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville and the American Legion Post #147 in Jasper.

He enjoyed all things farming.

Surviving are two daughters; Pam Neukam and Karen Neukam, both of Petersburg, IN, one son; Kevin (Carma) Neukam, Jasper, IN, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one sister; Joan (Ray) Schiller, Indianapolis, IN and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his wife is one son who died in infancy and one brother, Otis Neukam.

Funeral services for Melvin C. Neukam will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, IN, with burial to follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites. Pastor Tim Holt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Masks and social distancing are recommended.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Paul’s Lutheran Church or to their cemetery fund.