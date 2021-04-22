Memorial COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing Site Closing

Due to the recent decline in the number of COVID tests being performed, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center will be closing its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site located at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Rumbach Street in Jasper at the end of business on Friday, April 23, 2021. Symptomatic individuals are encouraged to contact their primary care provider or go to the Urgent Care Center, located at 507 E. 19th Street in Huntingburg, where the patient is evaluated by a provider who determines testing and treatment. The Urgent Care Center is open daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Other options for COVID-19 testing are:

Memorial Hospital Emergency Department (800 W. 9 th Street, Jasper): Patient is evaluated by a provider, who determines testing and treatment. Open 24 hours/day.

Indiana State Department of Health Testing Site (400 Clay Street, Jasper): Tests anyone with or without symptoms. Open Tuesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Schedule an appointment through https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/

CVS (multiple locations): Tests anyone with or without symptoms. Availability based on locations. Schedule an appointment through https://cvs.com