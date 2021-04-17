Memorial Hospital to hold Medic First Aid with AED course

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper is holding another class to equip businesses for a medical emergency.

A Medic First Aid with AED Course will be offered on Monday, May 10th, from 8 am to 12 noon in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial’s Southside Office.

Medic First Aid® with AED (automated external defibrillator) is a basic training course in emergency care designed for use in the business/industrial setting. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), AED use, and other important emergency care skills are combined into this course, which allows the graduate to function with one consistent set of priorities in a medical emergency. Students learn the same priorities of care and approach to the patient used by professionals. This approach results in a continuity of care as the patient is passed on to the EMT, nurse, and doctor.

Successful completion of the course means the student has acquired these skills, understands the dangers of an emergency scene and how to evaluate them, and understands the use of protective barriers. Taught by nationally certified instructors, the course satisfies OSHA requirements for industry and business.

The fee is $65, class size is limited and pre-registration is required.

To register, visit mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events” or call the Health and Wellness Department at (812)-996-2399 or toll-free at (800)-852-7279 extension 2399.

A Medic First Aid Bloodborne Pathogens class can also be added to the course to teach participants how to reduce or eliminate the occupational risk of bloodborne pathogens.

The cost for this additional class is $20.

For more information, call (812)-996-2399, option 1.