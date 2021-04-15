Mentors for Youth’s annual Pete Dye Raffle tickets on sale

Are you feeling lucky?

If so, tickets for Mentors for Youth’s annual Pete Dye Raffle are on sale now!

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by visiting mentors4youth.com, or by emailing Mentors for Youth of Dubois County Executive Director, Ellen Corn, at ellen@mentors-4-youth.com.

GRAND PRIZE: Round of golf for four available at Pete Dye Course at the French Lick Resort. (includes caddy fees up to $200 paid for by Mentors for Youth)

SECOND PRIZE: Round of golf for 4 at Sultans Run Golf Course.

THIRD PRIZE: Round of golf for 4 at Lucas Oil Golf Course

​FOURTH PRIZE: Round of golf for 4 at Huntingburg Country Club.

All proceeds collected will further Mentors for Youth’s mission of facilitating mutually beneficial relationships between youth and volunteers.

Only 300 tickets will be sold. The winner will be drawn on Wednesday, April 28th.

All proceeds from the event go towards the Mentors For Youth mission of creating mutually beneficial relationships between youths and volunteers.