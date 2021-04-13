51-year-old Monica Renee Smith, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at The Timbers of Jasper.

She was born February 28, 1970, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Michael Ray and Wanda Faye (Wright) Smith. Monica enjoyed reading, was an avid Kentucky Basketball fan, had a lovely singing voice, and attended the Huntingburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Mark Smith, who died on December 26, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Kaitlyn Chandler of Jasper, Ind.; and by aunts and uncles.

Funeral services for Monica Renee Smith will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Wickliffe Cemetery in Wickliffe, Indiana.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 12:00-1:00 p.m., on Sunday, April 18th, prior to the service.