Monte Cassino pilgrimage talks will be available online

This year’s Monte Cassino pilgrimage talks are going virtual!

Saint Meinrad Archabbey’s pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother at Monte Cassino Shrine are typically held in person every Sunday in May, but will be online because of the pandemic.

A different monk will post a video of his Marian talk. You can find them at saintmeinrad.com/org.

Speakers and their topics include:

May 2: Fr. Guerric DeBona, OSB, on “Our Lady of Monte Cassino Revisited”

May 9: Fr. Noël Mueller, OSB, on “The Bruges Madonna: Another Michelangelo Masterpiece”

May 16: Br. Simon Herrmann, OSB, on “Mary: Our Relatable Mother”

May 23: Br. Kolbe Wolniakowski, OSB, on “She Pondered These Things: Mary’s Memories of God’s Glories”

May 30: Novice Matthew Morris, OSB, on “Mary’s Question as Our Question.”