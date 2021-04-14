71-year-old Myrna K. “Jones” Kunkel, of Jasper, Indiana, formerly of Loogootee, passed away at 12:56 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at home.

Myrna was born in Washington, Indiana, on December 6, 1949, to R. Russel and C. Maxine (Butcher) Jones Klem. She married Thomas D. Kunkel on November 30, 1968. He preceded her in death on January 15, 2000.

She and her husband were owners and operators of E & K Electric in Jasper for many years. Later in life, she worked as a Walgreens associate.

She enjoyed going to the casino, shopping, and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren. Above all she was a kind, giving and loving soul.

Surviving are one son; Scott Kunkel and companion Stacey Emmons, French Lick, IN, two daughters; Laura Polen, Jasper, IN and Danielle (Eric) Claussen, Indianapolis, IN, seven grandchildren; Jordan and Kaylee Kunkel, Thomas and Maxwell Polen, Henry Claussen, Cody and Emily Emmons, two sisters; Gina (Bill) Toy, Grace (Harold) Oxley, two brothers; Dan Jones and Eric (Lisa) Jones, two sister-in-laws; Bonnie (Dave) Luebbehusen and Judy (Bill) Linette, two brother-in-laws; Stan (Debbie) Kunkel and Mark (Sharon) Kunkel.

Preceding her in death besides her husband and parents are one brother; Randy Jones and one sister; Lori Jones.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Myrna K. “Jones” Kunkel will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday April 18, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.