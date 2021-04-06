Name of Warrick County Woman Who Died in Motorcycle Crash Released

The name of the woman killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend has been released.

Warrick County Coroner, Sarah Seaton, identified the woman as 44-year-old Shannon St. Laurent of Princeton.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 261 near the Baker Road intersection in Booneville on Sunday.

St. Laurent was a passenger of the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

The motorcycle driver, identified as Zachary Douglas of Princeton, was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

He was treated, released, and placed into Sheriff’s Department custody.

Police believe speeding and alcohol played a role in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.