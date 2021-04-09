58-year-old Nina May Mathias, of Huntingburg, passed away at 2:18 p.m., on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born June 5, 1962, in Boise, Idaho, to Jack Lee and Rae Inez (Webster) Bell; and married David Wayne Mathias on July 21, 1984, at the Church of the Nazarene in Huntingburg. Nina worked as a desk clerk at the Best Western Hotel. She was a member of the Faith Community Church of the Nazarene in Huntingburg. Nina loved music, dogs, horses and spending time by the ocean. She was preceded in death by her mother; and two sisters, Debbie and Trina.

She is survived by her husband, David Wayne Mathias of Huntingburg, Ind.; two children, Heather (Kurt) Hoing and David (Amanda) Mathias both of Huntingburg, Ind.; her father, Jack Lee (Diane) Bell of Friendsville, Illinois; two siblings, Bill (Valerie) Bell of Smiley, Texas and Shirley Bell of Winslow, Ind.; three step-brothers, Rick, Tim and Mark Dyer; nieces and nephews; and two grandchildren, Tabitha and Dedrick.

Funeral services for Nina Mathias will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Rev. William Covey will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shared Abundance. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com