One new case of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County

Dubois County has recorded a day with the daily COVID-19 case count in the single digits.

The county reported one new case and no COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 6,046 and 116 deaths.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 3.7%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.