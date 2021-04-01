Another Dubois County resident has died from the novel coronavirus.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported one new case and one additional COVID-19 related death on Thursday.
This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 6,031 and 116 deaths.
The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 4.6%.
To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.
Be the first to comment on "One new COVID-19 related death, one additional case reported in Dubois County"