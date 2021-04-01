One new COVID-19 related death, one additional case reported in Dubois County

Another Dubois County resident has died from the novel coronavirus.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported one new case and one additional COVID-19 related death on Thursday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 6,031 and 116 deaths.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 4.6%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.