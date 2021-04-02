Orleans Man Sentenced to 100 Years for Child Molesting

An Orleans man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison after being found guilty on Child Molesting Charges.

35-year-old Joseph Cole was found guilty on March 3rd on two Level 1 Felony Counts of Child Molesting and two Level 4 Felony Counts of Child Molesting.

Orange County Prosecutor Holly Hudelson says that they pushed for this sentence due to the severity of the situation, as the victims involved were both under the age of 8.

The victims were the children of two women that had been married or involved with Cole.