Over 1.2 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 1.2 million Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,244,458 residents have received the two-dose series, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

In Dubois County, 9,162 residents have been fully vaccinated.

4,661 Daviess County residents are fully vaccinated.

1,856 residents in Martin County are now fully vaccinated

In Orange County, 4,910 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Crawford County, 1,544 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,660 Perry County residents are fully vaccinated.

3,455 residents in Spencer County are fully vaccinated.

In Gibson County, 6,656 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,149 Pike County residents are now fully vaccinated.

16,617 residents in Warrick County are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.