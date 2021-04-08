Over 1.3 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 1.3 million Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,321,876 residents, or 24.3% of Hoosiers 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.

In Dubois County, 28.8% of residents over 16, or 9,650 residents, are fully vaccinated.

In Daviess County, 19.8% of those 16 and older, or 4,857 residents, are fully vaccinated.

23.5% of Martin County residents over 16, or 1,938 residents, are fully vaccinated.

In Orange County, 34.2% of those over 16, or 5,372 residents, are fully vaccinated.

19.4% of Crawford County residents over 16 years old, or 1,657 residents, have been fully vaccinated.

25.2% of Perry County residents over 16, or 3,962 residents are fully vaccinated.

In Spencer County, 23.0% of residents 16 and older, or 3,784 residents are fully vaccinated.

In Gibson County, 27.0% of those 16 and older, or 7,170 residents, are fully vaccinated.

33.4% of Pike County residents 16 and older, or 3,340 residents are now fully vaccinated.

35.1% of Warrick County residents 16 and older, or 17,583 residents, are fully vaccinated.

To make a vaccine appointment, visit outshot.in.gov.