Over 1.4 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 1.4 million Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,465,361 residents- or 27.0% of Hoosiers 16 and older- have received the two-dose series, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Dubois County has fully vaccinated 34.1% of its residents over 16 years old.
In Daviess County, 21.3% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.
26.0% of Martin County residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.
Orange County has fully vaccinated 37.0% of its residents over 16 years old.
In Crawford County, 21.7% of residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.
26.9% of Perry County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.
Spencer County has fully vaccinated 24.5% of its residents over 16 years old.
In Gibson County, 28.8% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.
37.5% of Pike County residents over 16 years old are fully vaccinated.
38.3% of Warrick County residents 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.
To make a vaccine appointment, visit outshot.in.gov.
