Over 1.6 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 1.6 million Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,622,455 residents- 29.9% of Hoosiers 16 and older- have received the two-dose series, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Dubois County has fully vaccinated 37.0% of its residents over 16 years old.

In Daviess County, 23.0% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

27.5% of Martin County residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.

Orange County has fully vaccinated 39.3% of its residents over 16 years old.

In Crawford County, 23.8% of residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.

30.0% of Perry County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County has fully vaccinated 27.9% of its residents over 16 years old.

In Gibson County, 31.1% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

40.5% of Pike County residents over 16 years old are fully vaccinated.

41.7% of Warrick County residents 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.

To make a vaccine appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov.