Over 1,000 Cited in Distracted Driving Campaign

Over 1,000 drivers were cited during a distracted driving campaign.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute announced the results of the one-day enforcement campaign, Connect 2 Disconnect. This campaign took place on April 8th to discourage distracted driving in Indiana. Altogether, more than 60 police agencies participated in the mobilization which, combined, issued a total of 455 written warnings and 596 citations under the hands-free device driving law.

Data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that in 2019, distracted driving crashes claimed the lives of over 3,000 people in the U.S. In Indiana alone, there were 24 traffic fatalities involving a distracted driver in 2019.

One of the goals of the Connect 2 Disconnect campaign was to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving, as well as educate motorists about the hands-free law, which went into effect last July. Under the law, motorists are prohibited from holding a mobile device, except in emergencies, while their vehicles are moving. Violators could face a Class C infraction and be subject to a fine.

For more information on distracted driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/distracted-driving, or for more information about Indiana’s hands-free device driving law, visit www.HandsFreeIndiana.com.