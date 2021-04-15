Over 25% of Hoosiers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 25% of Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
As of Thursday afternoon, 1,497,753 residents- or 27.6% of Hoosiers 16 and older- have received the two-dose series, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Dubois County has fully vaccinated 34.5% of its residents over 16 years old.
In Daviess County, 21.8% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.
26.2% of Martin County residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.
Orange County has fully vaccinated 37.6% of its residents over 16 years old.
In Crawford County, 22.0% of residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.
27.7% of Perry County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.
Spencer County has fully vaccinated 25.9% of its residents over 16 years old.
In Gibson County, 29.9% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.
37.8% of Pike County residents over 16 years old are fully vaccinated.
39.1% of Warrick County residents 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.
To make a vaccine appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov.
