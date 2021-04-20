Over 29% of Hoosiers 16 and older fully vaccinated

Thousands of more Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,593,765 residents- 29.3% of Hoosiers 16 and older- have received the two-dose series, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Dubois County has fully vaccinated 36.7% of its residents over 16 years old.

In Daviess County, 22.9% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

27.1% of Martin County residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.

Orange County has fully vaccinated 38.9% of its residents over 16 years old.

In Crawford County, 23.2% of residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.

29.9% of Perry County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County has fully vaccinated 27.8% of its residents over 16 years old.

In Gibson County, 30.9% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

39.7% of Pike County residents over 16 years old are fully vaccinated.

41.3% of Warrick County residents 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.

To make a vaccine appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov.