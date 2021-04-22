Over 30% of Hoosiers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 30% of Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,653,798 residents- 30.4% of Hoosiers 16 and older- have received the two-dose series, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Dubois County has fully vaccinated 37.4% of its residents over 16 years old.

In Daviess County, 23.5% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

27.7% of Martin County residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.

Orange County has fully vaccinated 39.9% of its residents over 16 years old.

In Crawford County, 24.0% of residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.

31.6% of Perry County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County has fully vaccinated 29.4% of its residents over 16 years old.

In Gibson County, 32.1% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

40.8% of Pike County residents over 16 years old are fully vaccinated.

42.4% of Warrick County residents 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.

To make a vaccine appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov.