Over 700 pounds of medications properly disposed of at Saturday’s Event in Dubois County

Over 700 pounds of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs are off the street in Dubois County.

396 residents Saturday’s rainy weather and made it out to a collection site for the DEA’s spring Drug Take-Back Day event.

In total, Tri-Cap RSVP Director, Rachel Trabant, says 716 pounds of medications were properly disposed of, and 15 pounds of cardboard and plastic bags were recycled during this year’s event.

The service was free and anonymous, with no questions asked. Properly disposing of medications helps reduce water system contamination and reduces the risk for accidental overdose or ingestion of outdated or incorrect medications.

Two county fire departments and the Jasper State Police Post served as collections sites.

Another collection day will be scheduled for this fall. Residents can also use the county’s 24/7 site at the Jasper City Police Department.