Patoka Lake to host Invasive Species Roundup event

If you’re looking for a way to get outside while still helping the community, then this is your chance!

Patoka Lake is having a volunteer workday to control multiflora rose and autumn olive around the Nature Center!

The event takes place on Sunday, May 2nd, from 12:30 to 3 pm.

Volunteers should plan on bringing thick gloves to protect their hands from thorns and handheld trimming tools if they have them.

Property staff will have some trimming tools available, while supplies last.

For more information, call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at (812)-685-2447.