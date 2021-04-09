Petersburg Murder Trial Rescheduled

A Petersburg murder trial has been rescheduled.

The Trial of Ed Fox has been set for July 26th, 2021.

The 64-year old Washington man is charged with murder, burglary where serious bodily injury occurred, and burglary to a dwelling.

This comes after Fox’s estranged wife, Sharon, was found dead at the bottom of her basement steps in July of 2020. According to police, interviews with Fox were met with omission of facts or incorrect information.

Fox did admit that he was in Sharon’s house knowing that she was dead days before calling a welfare check on her.

A final pre-trial hearing is set for Monday, June 29th at 9:00 am to hear pending motions.