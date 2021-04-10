Prairie Farms Release 18 New Snacks

Prairie Farms has released 18 new snacks.

Prairie Farms’ new line ranges from Sea Salt Caramel Cream Cheese Spread to Savannah Fudge Pie Ice Cream.

The new introductions build on the success of Prairie Farms’ current Best-In-Class Cream Cheese 8 oz. Brick and Small Batch Ice Cream 48 oz. Multi-serve, which grew 50% and 180% respectively in 2020. The growth was driven by pandemic-related behaviors like cooking at home and the desire for indulgent treats that filled the gap when restaurants and ice cream shops were forced to close at the onset of COVID-19.

Prairie Farms’ Small Batch Ice Cream Pints and Cream Cheese Spreads are now available in the freezer and dairy sections at retail and foodservice outlets throughout the Midwest and parts of the South. To view our full line of products, recipes, and awards visit PrairieFarms.com.