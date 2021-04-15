Registration opens for Full Moon 5K at Patoka Lake

Registration for an annual 5K is now open!

Patoka Lake’s Full Moon 5K will start on the beach at 9:30 pm on Friday, July 23rd.

Participants will race 3.1 miles through the woods on roadways, a well-maintained gravel path, and a paved bike trail lit by the moon and tiki torches.

All proceeds will support Patoka’s educational ambassador’s birds of prey, which includes a red-tailed hawk, an eastern screech owl, and a bald eagle.

The early registration fee is $25 and includes a race T-shirt.

To register, visit fullmoon5K.itsyourrace.com.

For more information, or if you’re interested in sponsoring the event, contact race director and park interpretive naturalist, Dana Reckelhoff at (812)-685-2447 or email dreckelhoff@dnr.IN.gov.