Ricky J. Lind, age 67, of Loogootee, Indiana, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Ricky was born in Canon City, Colorado, on September 27, 1953, to John and Joann (Ehmke) Lind. His first marriage was to Dorothy Wolf, and she preceded him in death on December 3, 2014. He then married Lori Goodman on May 13, 2017.

He worked at Kimball for 30 years and then was a color technician for Sherwin Williams for over 10 years.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his wife, Lori Lind, Loogootee, IN, four children, Jodi (John) Schiavone, North Dakota, Michelle (David) Uppencamp, Florida, Jackie (Chrissie) Spaulding, Leavenworth, IN, Chad (Tisha) Lind, Cotopaxi, CO, five step children, Kimberly, Angel, and Betty Gonzalez, all of Loogootee, IN, Susie (Paul) Thewes, Celestine, Gene (Jennifer) Harder, Dubois, IN, 12 grandchildren, one sister, Betty King, English, IN and two brothers, Danny King, English, IN, and Rusty (Christy) Lenard, Leavenworth, IN.

Preceding him in death are one step daughter, Denise Harder, and one sister, Debbie Harris.

Private family services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

