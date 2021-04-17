Rotary Club of Jasper accepting nominations for 2021 ATHENA Awards

The Rotary Club of Jasper is now accepting applications for the 2021 ATHENA Awards.

The nomination packet with instructions can be downloaded at jasperrotary.com, and click on the link titled “2021 ATHENA Award.”

You can also request a nomination packet by calling Rotarian Joyce Fleck at (812)-630-8754 or email rotaryjasperin@gmail.com.

The nomination deadline is Monday, May 17th.

The tenth annual ATHENA International Leadership Award Presentation takes place on Thursday, August 19th, at the Huntingburg Events Center.

Doors will open at 6 pm, and the dinner will begin at 6:30 pm.

This year’s keynote speaker is Kimball International CEO, Kristie Juster.

Juster joined Kimball International as CEO in 2018 after serving on their Board of Directors for two years.

She is the first female CEO in Kimball International history.