Saint Meinrad to host virtual lecture by iconographer

The Saint Meinrad Seminary School of Theology in Saint Meinrad is hosting a virtual lecture next week.

Iconographer Marek Czarnecki is giving a lecture called “Mary, the Mother of God in Icons: From the Catacombs to Today” at 6:30 pm Central time on Monday, April 19th.

Scholars have classified over 600 distinct prototypes for icons of the Mother of God.

Icons representing her solely with the Christ Child expressed formal Marian dogma, beginning with her first title as “Mother of God.”

As an intercessor, her icons cataloged every possible human need.

Other icons commemorated the sites of miracles or apparitions, while new prototypes continue to be revealed and painted into the present.

The lecture will be live-streamed at saintmeinrad.edu/events.

You can also view the live stream on Saint Meinrad’s YouTube channel, Twitter, or Facebook pages, as well as the Saint Meinrad Graduate Theology Facebook page.