Santa Claus Sheriff’s Office Help Find Runaway Child

Police in Spencer County were able to help find a runaway child.

On Tuesday, the Santa Claus Police Department got a call about a runaway 15-year-old girl.

She apparently left her home in Christmas Lake Village and fled on foot.

Police began to search the area with the help of K-9 units but to no avail.

Then officers found out that the girl may have been picked up and taken out of the area to Gentryville.

Officers were able to find the juvenile at a home in Gentryville and apprehended her when she attempted to flee from police by climbing out a window.

The juvenile was taken back to her legal guardian.